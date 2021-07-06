Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

