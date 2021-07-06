Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of CSLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.60 million, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

