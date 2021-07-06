Castleark Management LLC Raises Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,385 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,562,409.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,408 shares of company stock worth $7,936,666. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

