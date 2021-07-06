Castleark Management LLC Invests $8.34 Million in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.58% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $5,269,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $4,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

