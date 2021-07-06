Castleark Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 347,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

