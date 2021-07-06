Castleark Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after buying an additional 147,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after buying an additional 344,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 80,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

