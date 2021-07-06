Cashaa (CAS) Reaches Market Cap of $30.26 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $547,922.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00930450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.39 or 0.08306892 BTC.

About Cashaa

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,980,875 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

