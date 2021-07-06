Carry (CRE) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $75.45 million and $65.64 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

