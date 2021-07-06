Carlyle Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Carlyle Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,286,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930,984 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up approximately 33.0% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,366,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 18,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 519.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,558,218 shares of company stock valued at $306,828,564 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

