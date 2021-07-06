Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CPXWF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

