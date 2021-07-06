Capital International Investors Sells 1,840,311 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 10.47% of Equitrans Midstream worth $369,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.