Capital International Investors Purchases New Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,461,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.45. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.