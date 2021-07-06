Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.84% of ABB worth $553,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ABB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ABB by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ABB by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

