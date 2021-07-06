Capital International Investors Has $321.66 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 313.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $321,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 334,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 102,036 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2,979.5% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,870,599 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.