Capital International Investors Has $271.77 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,652 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $271,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 609,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.03.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,199 shares of company stock valued at $65,550,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

