Capital International Investors Has $231.19 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 715,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.50% of Las Vegas Sands worth $231,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

