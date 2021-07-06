Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 376,271 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.12% of Trinity Industries worth $364,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 320,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRN stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

