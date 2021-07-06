Capital International Investors Acquires 105,618 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $285,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

