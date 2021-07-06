Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,822 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 362,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 671,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

