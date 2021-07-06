Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $290.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.62 and a 1 year high of $290.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

