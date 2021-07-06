Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $3,457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $10,370,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $222.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $130.90 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.