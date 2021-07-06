Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $1.85 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $166.86 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.62.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

