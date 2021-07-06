Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 66.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $109.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

