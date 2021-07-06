Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 863,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. 194,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,687. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canon will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.