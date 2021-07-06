Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.69

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$59.69 and last traded at C$59.49, with a volume of 31461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.39.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.78.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

