Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

