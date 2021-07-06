Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 196,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CEI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Camber Energy has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

