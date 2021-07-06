Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 196,223 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 196,223 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

AXP stock opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $170.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

