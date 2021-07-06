Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,374 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $844,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.76.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

