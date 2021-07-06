Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $40.18 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 153.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $40,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,108,645 shares of company stock worth $310,329,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

