Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $23.14 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 563.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

