Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 16,427 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Workday were worth $60,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,496 shares of company stock worth $59,220,948. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $238.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

