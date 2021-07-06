Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 109,300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

