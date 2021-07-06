Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,838,295 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 518.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838,295 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

