C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

