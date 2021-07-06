Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.95

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 2810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

