Brown Advisory Securities LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $942.99. 15,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,674. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $939.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $859.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

