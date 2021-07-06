Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,780. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $274.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

