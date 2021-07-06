Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 341 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $232.19. The stock had a trading volume of 57,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $182.62 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

