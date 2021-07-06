Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 69,771 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.47% of SBA Communications worth $748,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

