Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230,611 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $352,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.81. 28,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

