Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.35% of The Blackstone Group worth $177,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. 110,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,202. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

