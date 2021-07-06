Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 728.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of IDEX worth $434,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

NYSE:IEX traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.42. 3,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

