Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Etsy worth $259,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.29. 56,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,707. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

