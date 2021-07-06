Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,544,901 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $222,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chegg by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $113,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,815. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

