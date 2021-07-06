Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

