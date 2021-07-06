Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $179.35

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Truist boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $115.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

