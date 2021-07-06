Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT at $6.86

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGYF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.