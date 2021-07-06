Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT at $64.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $66.57 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.05.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

