Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) PT at $35.00

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNS opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.